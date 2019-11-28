Two men recovering from gunfire in separate shootings

Omaha Police are investigating a pair of shootings that happened on the eve of Thanksgiving. Two people are recovering from injuries.

Two men were injured by gunfire in separate shootings Wednesday night.

The first happened near 66th and Ogden around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived to find a man who had suffered gunshot wounds to the chest. He was reportedly shot in a driveway in the course of an altercation.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that police said are not life-threatening.

A little more than an hour later, around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the Walgreens near 60th and NW Radial Hwy.

The victim told police he had been in the parking lot of the Benson Tower at 5900 NW Radial when someone shot him.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.