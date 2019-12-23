Duo caught on video stealing puppies from Tully's Kennel

Four puppies are stolen and it's caught on video.

You can see they're holding puppies during business hours Friday in the video and headed straight for the door. An employee jumped up feeling something was not right and stopped the theft before they took off.

But, they seemed determined to get those puppies one way or another.

Just before 4:30 Saturday morning the duo was back. The next video from Tully’s Kennel shows the two getting in and out in just 40 seconds.

“They're desperate I'm looking at them and they’re not very intelligent just by a lot of the things that they did,” said Tom Westman, owner of the store.

Like leaving behind the blowtorch they used to cut through the building door.

They went straight for the two puppies they tried to take the day before and after struggling with the locks for a few seconds were back on their way out

“It's maddening to see him on the tape running out with those poor little dogs and their bouncing all around,” said Westman.

The pair slipped through the holes they had cut in the fence and were gone.

“We're really concerned about the dogs because we don't know what condition they will be in when we get them back,” said Westman.

The puppies are about ten weeks old, and though they can live on solid food now, many of them are still in the process of getting vet care before they're ready for their forever home.

“What have they gone through since they've been gone?” Asked Westman.

This crime sticks out as a particularly bold attempt, but unfortunately, it's not the first.

“I don't put it past people, we've had a couple of people run out our emergency exit doors with a dog in their purse,” said Westman.

Westman says this is like any other business, they expect shoplifting but he can never get over it because of the glaring indifference.

“These live animals and we usually get them back one way or another,” said Westman.

Westman is confident they will get these puppies back because they are all micro-chipped.

He says vets scan animals when they are brought in and all the information on the chip will bring them back to Tully’s.

