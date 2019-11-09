Two men arrested in Council Bluffs burglary investigation

Two men are in custody in connection with a burglary Friday morning in which shots were fired.

Christopher Brammer, 30, and Trevor Myers, 21, both of Council Bluffs, have been arrested.

Around 11:30 a.m. Friday officers were called to the 1700 block of 6th Avenue to investigate a report of shots being fired.

They found the victim of the alleged burglary there who told them he had crossed paths with two men coming out of his garage and confronted them. He said there was a struggle during which a suspect later identified as Brammer pulled a revolver from his pocket and fired one round. The two suspects then ran.

Police found Myers a short time later and arrested him for First Degree Burglary. They located Brammer around 9:30 Friday night. He was also arrested and also charged with First Degree Burglary.

Police said they found the weapon that was used in the incident along with items taken in the burglary.

No one was injured.

The case remains under investigation.