Two killed, one injured in southeast Iowa traffic accident

Two Farmington, Iowa residents were killed in a traffic accident west of Donnellson early Sunday morning.

The crash was reported around 1:15 Sunday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says Robert Boyd, 28, of Kahoka, Missouri, was driving west on Highway 2 at 140th Avenue and lost control on a curve. Investigators say he over-corrected, crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound GMC Yukon driven by Laverne Mark Faulkner, 63, of Farmington.

Faulkner and passenger Michael Paul Faulkner, 39, were both killed in the crash.

Boyd was hospitalized for treatment of injuries.