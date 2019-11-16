Two killed in north-central Kansas traffic accident

The Kansas Highway Patrol says two people have been killed in a crash involving a semitrailer in near Belleville in north central Kansas.

Station KSN reports that the crash happened Saturday on U.S. Highway 81 just north of U.S. Highway 36. Troopers responded to the crash that involved a car and the semi. No names or other details of the crash were immediately released.

The patrol says a stretch of southbound lanes of Highway 31 have been closed as officials investigate. The northbound lanes remain open.