Two killed in head-on crash south of Amana, Iowa

Authorities say two people died in a head-on collision Saturday morning south of Amana, Iowa.

The victims are identified as Bradford Stiles, 62, of Iowa City and Lydia Schirmer, 35, of Williamsburg, Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on a frost-covered bridge on Highway 151 at the Iowa River.

Investigators said Stiles was heading north on the highway in a Toyota Tacoma and lost control of the truck on the bridge, crossed the center line and crashed into a Honda CRV driven by Schirmer.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.