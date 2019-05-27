Two killed in Monday morning crash in Platte County

A single-vehicle traffic accident killed two people on Highway 22, five miles east of Monroe early Monday morning.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash around 2:15 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Frank Brave Heart, was driving west on Highway 22 in a Ford Explorer. Brave Heart lost control and went into the north ditch, striking a tree.

The lone front seat passenger was identified as 26-year-old Christian Schwager.

Both occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said it was raining heavily at the time of the crash.

The collision remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff's Office.