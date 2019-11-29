Two killed and one seriously injured in crash east of Des Moines

Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured in a one-vehicle traffic accident near Colfax, Iowa Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 7 a.m. at Hwy. F48 and S. 28th Avenue W.

Dallis Harrison, 23, of Newton, Iowa and Isaiah Eliander, 16, of Garwin, Iowa were killed in the crash. Kylie Eliander, 15, of Garwin was injured.

Investigators with the Iowa State Patrol said Harrison was driving the Chevy Impala in which all three were traveling. The car left the road, rolled several times and wound up upright. Harrison and Isaiah Eliander were thrown from the vehicle as it rolled. Kylie Eliander was found in the backseat with serious injuries.

The reason why the car left the road remains under investigation.