Two injured in shooting early Saturday morning

Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people at 25th and Taylor early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 3:29 a.m. Minutes later, two victims turned up at a hospital seeking medical treatment for gunshot wounds.

One was transferred to another facility for additional treatment but police say both victims are expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.

Anyone providing tips that lead to an arrest in a shooting is eligible for a $10,000 reward.