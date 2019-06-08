Two injured in early-morning street clash

Two people were hurt in an early-morning disturbance near 20th and Willis Avenue Saturday. One person was shot and another was run over by a car.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation shortly after 4 a.m. Several shots were detected.

Police arrived to a large disturbance during which someone had fired a gun into the crowd.

The first victim linked to the incident turned up at the hospital. Investigators say he had been run over by a vehicle but is expected to recover.

A shooting victim then turned up at another hospital. She was shot at the scene of the disturbance and she too is expected to recover.

Anyone with information about the incident ias asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.