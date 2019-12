Two people were injured in a traffic accident at 105th and Center early Sunday morning.

Two people were hurt in a traffic accident at 105th and Center.

The crash happened around 2 a.m.

Police said two people were taken to the hospital for treatment and are expected to recover.

Investigators say it appears the driver lost control of the car and crossed the median.

The vehicle wound up straddling a sidewalk as the front end pierced a fence.