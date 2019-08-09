Two injured in Friday morning shooting near 36th and Erskine

Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning.

Officers were called to a metro hospital shortly before 6 a.m. The victims, both 27-years-old, had shown up there seeking treatment.

Police said one had been critically injured and both were transferred to another hospital for additional treatment.

Investigators said the shooting happened near 36th and Erskine.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP. Anyone providing tips that lead to an arrest in a shooting is eligible for a $10,000 reward.