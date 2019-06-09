Two injured by Sunday morning gunfire

Omaha Police are investigating Sunday gunfire that sent a man and a woman to the hospital.

The shootings happened near 20th and Willis Avenue shortly after 3 a.m.

At 3:08, a ShotSpotter activation indicated several shots being fired and at 3:20 officers received word that two victims, both in their early 20s, had arrived at the hospital seeking treatment.

Both victims said they had been in the area of 20th and Willis when they heard gunfire and were injured. Both are expected to recover.

This followed a large disturbance in the 20th and Willis area the night before. One person was shot and another run over by a vehilce in that incident .

Anyone with information about the Sunday morning shootings is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP. Anyone providing tips that lead to the arrest of a shooting suspect is eligible for a $10,000 reward.