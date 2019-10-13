Two hurt, one critically, in early morning crash

Two people were injured, one critically, in a traffic accident on Fontenelle Blvd near NW Radial Highway early Sunday morning.

Two injured in crash at Fontenelle Blvd. and NW Radial

The collision was reported around 1:30 a.m.

Investigators said the driver of a Chevy Malibu was northbound on Fontenelle just west of the Northwest Radial when it was hit by a southbound Kia Sedona.

The Kia continued onto the median where it then hit a flagpole and a stone monument. The driver was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver of the Kia, a 43-year-old man, was critically injured. The driver of the Malibu, a 49-year-old woman, suffered a broken wrist.

The crash is under investigation.