Two hurt in three-vehicle crash on Center Street

Omaha Police say charges are pending in a traffic accident that injured two people and shut down Center Street from 55th to 56th streets for several hours Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to 55th and Center shortly after 7 p.m. in response to a three-vehicle accident.

Authorities said David Hardman, 43, was eastbound on Center in a Ford Ranger when the truck crossed the center median lane into oncoming traffic.

The Ford hit a westbound Toyota Land Cruiser and was then hit by a westbound Honda Accord.

Hardman was thrown from the Ford truck. Police said he suffered serious injuries to the head, neck and back but is expected to recover. Police say charges are pending against him.

The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital for treatment of a serious head injury but he too is expected to recover.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Police said the blocked portion of Center street between 55th and 56th was reopened shortly before 11 p.m.