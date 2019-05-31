Two hurt in I-80 crash at 96th Street

A traffic accident on I-80 at 96th Street sent two people to the hospital, including a pregnant woman, Friday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 6:30.

Investigators say the woman had been traveling west in a Jeep and stopped on the inside shoulder under the 96th Street bridge to attend to a child in the back seat.

A westbound Acura that had reportedly been weaving back and forth, striking the inside median barrier several times, hit the Jeep and the woman who had been standing outside of her Jeep tending to the child.

The woman was taken to the hospital complaining of abdominal pain and was under observation for possible pregnancy complications. She was cited for no insurance, no valid registration and driving during suspension. The child in the back seat was not hurt.

The driver of the Acura suffered a leg injury. Charges are pending once toxicology results are returned.