Two headed to prison for Bellevue murder last January

Two of the young adults convicted for their involvement in the shooting death of a Bellevue man --they are now headed to prison.

Sadie Grant was sentenced today to up to three years in prison for aiding and abetting a felony, and shoplifting.

Brandon Freemont was sentenced to up to three- years for attempted burglary and theft by unlawful taking. He'd initially been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy.

The two were part of a group arrested for the apparent robbery that ended in a deadly shooting at a Bellevue apartment complex last January.

That's when officers and paramedics found Brian Faeller had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital but later died from his wounds

