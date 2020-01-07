Two headed to prison for Bellevue murder last January

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT)-- Two of the young adults convicted for their involvement in the shooting death of a Bellevue man --they are now headed to prison.
Sadie Grant was sentenced today to up to three years in prison for aiding and abetting a felony, and shoplifting.
Brandon Freemont was sentenced to up to three- years for attempted burglary and theft by unlawful taking. He'd initially been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy.
The two were part of a group arrested for the apparent robbery that ended in a deadly shooting at a Bellevue apartment complex last January.
That's when officers and paramedics found Brian Faeller had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital but later died from his wounds