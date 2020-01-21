Two facing charges of burglary, theft south of Plattsmouth

Fremont County Sheriff's deputies arrested two people from Plattsmouth on charges of burglary and theft over the weekend.

Laura Marie Gillespie, 41, and Joseph W. Hofler, 57, were arrested Sunday in Iowa. They are facing charges of third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft from a property near the 1500 block of Western Avenue in Thurman.

They were taken to the Fremont County Jail, each on a $5,000 bond. Both posted bond and were released.

The incident remains under investigation.