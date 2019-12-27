Two face drug charges after traffic stop near Percival, Iowa

Authorities say they're not done charging the case yet but a Nebraska man and an Iowa woman are facing drug charges after a Percival, Iowa traffic stop.

The driver, Allen McGinnis, 26, of North Platte, and passenger Pamela Cahoy, 36, of Thurman, Iowa were arrested shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office pulled them over for speeding near 200th Street and 200th Avenue. A search of their vehicle turned up approximately nine ounces of a liquid that field tested positive for methamphetamine. Drug paraphernalia was also found.

Both were taken to jail where authorities say they discovered that Cahoy had approximately 10 grams of a crystalline substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine concealed in a body cavity.

McGinnis is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Cahoy is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Introducing Drugs into a Correctional Facility.

Authorities said more charges are pending.