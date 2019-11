Fire damaged a home in Malcolm, Nebraska Saturday afternoon. Two dogs died.

The Malcolm Volunteer Fire Department was called to the home near 1st and Lincoln streets around 12:30 p.m. They arrived to flames visible on the east side of the house.

The fire was contained to the first floor. Nobody was home at the time but the two pets were found upstairs, deceased.

Damage has yet to be tallied.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.