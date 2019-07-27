Two dead and one injured in central Nebraska murder/suicide

Authorities in central Nebraska say two people are dead and a third person is hospitalized as the result of gunfire in what investigators believe was a case of murder-suicide.

It happened in Gibbon around 11 p.m. Friday night.

The Buffalo County Sheriff's office said authorities were called to the 300 block of Court Street in Gibbon. They said a man had shot and killed his wife, then shot an unidentified man before killing himself.

The injured man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was hospitalized.