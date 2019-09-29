Two confirmed dead in shooting at base housing

Offutt Air Force Base officials confirm that two people were killed in a shooting incident in a privatized housing area near the base on Saturday night.

It happened in Rising View near 34th and Castle streets.

A 55th Wing Commander Facebook post confirmed the deaths and noted, “The situation is under control and there are no safety concerns to residents within Rising View.

The housing area is a few miles away from Offutt.

A 6 News crew on the scene Saturday night found a heavy law enforcement response including officials from Sarpy County and Military Police.

Authorities were walking in and out of a home there during the course of the initial investigation.

The identities of the victims were not released.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.