Two companies bid for Omaha yard waste collection contract

Two companies submitted bids Wednesday for the city's yard waste collection contract.

According to the mayor's office, FCC Environmental and West Central Sanitation — both of whom also bid on the city's solid-waste collection contract — put in for the contract, with annual costs ranging from $1 million to $12 million.

The contract is for "weekly, curbside collection of yard waste on regular pickup days during peak periods in the spring and fall," the summary from the mayor's office states. The bids also include three quantities: 10 bags, 20 bags, and an unlimited number of bags.

Companies also had the option of putting in alternative bids.

Omaha Public Works will evaluate the bids, including the alternatives, and present its findings to Mayor Jean Stothert at a later date.

The city's seasonal yard waste contract will be awarded based on the outcome of the solid-waste contract, which was rejected earlier this year by the City Council. The council is planning a public hearing on that contract Aug. 13; with a vote set for Aug. 20.