Two children left behind by Bellevue school at the Omaha Children's Museum

Two children were left at the Omaha Children’s Museum after a school field trip on Monday.

According to Hollee Puryear, one of the mothers, she got a call from the Bellevue school district’s summer program, saying that her 5-year-old daughter was safe but she was left at the museum unsupervised. Puryear said the museum found her daughter and another student wandering the museum.

Puryear fears, the situation could have been worse.

“I’m very lucky that nothing bad did happen to her, that’s the first thought I had, said Puryear. “I was like OK what happened to my child, was somebody going to grab her, was there a possibility that she could’ve gotten hurt in any way.”

Puryear has removed her daughter from the school and she will now be attending private school.

The school did send a bus back for the children, are working with the families and don’t wish to comment at this time.

