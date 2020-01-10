Two babies' deaths linked to flu, Douglas County Health Department confirms

The Douglas County Health Department on Friday confirmed two babies have died from flu-related causes this season.

A release from the health department confirmed two "pediatric deaths," meaning the children were ages 18 months old or younger.

The two are the third and fourth cases of flu deaths in the county. The first two were reported to be older than age 65; the first died Dec. 23, and the second died Dec. 30.

The most recent Douglas County report states the county has had 3,758 confirmed cases of flu this season, the release states.

The CDC recommends everyone ages 6 months and older get a flu shot, particularly those ages 65 and older, pregnant women, and those with a chronic disease. The vaccine takes two weeks to become effective, the release states.

"It is especially important for anyone who will be around children to be vaccinated, and if you are sick, to avoid contact with those children who are too young to receive the vaccine," the release states.

The flu season runs through April, according to the release.