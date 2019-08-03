Two arrested in early morning stabbing incident

A fight as the Friday night festivities of Native Omaha Days were wrapping up escalated into a stabbing incident that sent two people to the hospital.

The disturbance broke out shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Officers in the area of 24th and Ohio intervened in a fight, deployed a TASER and arrested Joe Arias, 34. They then noticed Jelisa Arias, 26, discarding a bloody knife. She was also detained.

Two victims, both suffering from several stab wounds, were taken to the hospital for treatment. Both are expected to recover.

Jelisa Arias was booked at Douglas County Corrections for two counts of Felony Assault. Joseph Arias was booked for Misdemeanor Assault.

