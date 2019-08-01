Two arrested for theft from flood-damaged home

Two Essex, Iowa residents are in custody in connection with an investigation of property taken from a flood-damaged home.

Christopher Endicott, 37, and Jhezerae Lungenbeal, 34, are accused of First Degree Theft and Second Degree Burglary.

Fremont County deputies were called to F Street and Adams in Hamburg shortly before midnight Wednesday to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Deputies arrived there to find Endicott and Lugenbeal in a Chevy Trailblazer that was pulling a trailer. Investigators said the vehicle and trailer contained more than $10,000 worth of property that had been stolen from a flood-damaged home.

The suspects are being held in the Fremont County, Iowa Jail on $20,000 bond each.