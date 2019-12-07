Two arrested for drugs during Hamburg vehicle search

An Omaha woman and a Texas man are jailed in Iowa after an encounter with the law in Hamburg.

Fremont County deputies approached their Hyundai Elantra on Main Street around 3 o'clock Saturday morning and K-9 Roby's nose triggered a vehicle search.

According to the Sheriff's Office that search turned up approximately a half-ounce of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Gordon, 37, of Omaha and John Long, 39, of Little Elm, Texas were both arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp.

Both were being held without bond pending initial court appearances.