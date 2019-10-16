Two arrested for 2017 fire to claim insurance

There are now two people arrested for a fire on Christmas day in 2017.

Lindsay Anderson and Joseph Caillier have been arrested for Arson, Burning to Defraud Insurer, and Burglary.

Court records indicate the fire was started in the basement of Anderson’s mother’s home near 14th and Browne.

An investigation revealed, Anderson had lived in that basement at one point and had a renter’s policy for the basement.

The arrest documents claim Anderson and Caillier, who live with Anderson, conspired to stage a burglary and burn the home for the insurance money.

Court records indicate they claimed more than $16,000 in property loss, the property they said was lost in the basement.

However, investigators said a witness told them she saw the guy removing items from the house before the fire. The witness also told investigators she wanted in on the insurance scam in return for her silence.

