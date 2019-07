Two suspects are in custody after an Omaha Police pursuit Sunday morning involving a stolen car.

It happened around 10:30.

Police were following the vehicle and eventually initiated the pursuit that came to an end near 42nd and Emmet streets.

One of the suspects ran and a foot pursuit followed. A perimeter was set up in the area as they closed in on the suspect on the move.

Police credit a K9 with the assist in tracking down the second suspect.