Two arrested after northwest Omaha cell phone store robbed

Two men were arrested as suspects in an armed robbery reported Monday afternoon at a Sprint store, according to an Omaha Police report issued Tuesday morning.

At 12:18 p.m. Monday, OPD officers responded to a report of a robbery at a Sprint store near 150th Street and West Maple Road, the report states.

Employees told police that two black men came into the store, forced employees into a storage room, where they tied them up, the report states. After collecting numerous items from the store, the suspects fled in a black Chevy Impala, but later switched vehicles, escaping in a white Tahoe before leaving that vehicle in the area of 97th and Binney, the report states.

According to the OPD report, Donte Leeper, 36, and Edward Lewis, 37, were each booked on charges of robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and felon in possession of a firearm. In addition, Lewis was also booked on felony flight to avoid arrest.

Additional charges are pending, the report states.

One suspect was caught after a short foot pursuit; the other was located after a search, the report states.