Two arrested after high-speed chase near Maxwell

A chase reaching speeds of nearly 100 miles-per-hour came to an end near Maxwell, Nebraska early Thursday morning where Logan Reed, 24, and passenger Shellyna Nesslein, 18, were arrested.

Around 1:15 a.m. a Nebraska State Trooper noticed a Chevy Silverado speeding on a road south of I-80 in North Platte. The vehicle had a broken headlight.

The trooper tried to pull the driver over but Reed kept going and headed north toward the interstate. He got on I-80 eastbound driving in the left lane which was under construction.

The Silverado continued on past the construction zone and accelerated to nearly 100 mph before leaving 80 near Maxwell, heading south and coming to a stop in a ditch.

Reed and Messlein, both of North Platte, got out and headed into a field but surrendered a short time later.

Reed was arrested for Willful Reckless Driving; Flight to Avoid Arrest; Obstructing a Peace Officer; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and traffic violations.

Nesslein was arrested for Obstructing a Peace Officer.