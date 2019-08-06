Two arrested a year after Popcorn Store arson

A year after a Papillion popcorn shop catches fire, two people have been booked for arson, and neighboring businesses are speaking out.

Sandra Richards is the owner of the popcorn shop and Shawn Clark is her boyfriend, the two have been booked for arson and insurance fraud.

According to investigators, security footage of someone approaching the shop from a nearby trail and lighting the doors on fire with gasoline lead them to the arrest. Later on, cellphone evidence placed the owner near the scene instead of in bed, where she claimed to be.

The fire had affected most businesses in the strip mall. Business owners like Vickie Frank of Hair Creations took some time after the fire to reopen.

“That’s what hurts the most, you’re playing with other people’s lives. It’s pretty sad,” said Frank.

Other business owners like Allen Keller of Ginger’s Hang-Up, are feeling betrayed but not surprised.

“It was like working with someone who burned down the office. I thought we were all friends. You see these people every day. I've done business with her and she's done business with me. I don't know what goes through people's heads,” said Keller.

According to arson investigators, gasoline was used to set the fire to the back doors of the strip mall in July of 2018. A neighboring business caught it on camera and experts say you have to be close to start a fire like that.

A co-worker had also mentioned to investigators that the store owner’s boyfriend had oddly mentioned he “wished the Popcorn Store would just burn down” a week before the fire was set.

“I think we all assumed it was her, it was nice to hear they will be held accountable,” said Keller.

