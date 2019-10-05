Two-alarm blaze rips through occupied condemned building

Authorities in Lincoln are investigating a two-alarm fire that damaged an apartment building near Cotner Blvd. and Garland St. Friday night.

The fire was reported around 7:15 p.m.

Lincoln Fire Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said crews got a call about a wood-burning stove inside one of the apartments. Chief Bopp said crews arrived to fire and moderate smoke coming from the structure.

Officials said the building had been condemned within the past two days but people were inside and the building was evacuated as firefighters went to work battling the flames. A woman on scene told a reporter with 10/11 NOW that she and her daughter had been told to be out of the building by Saturday.

The roof of the building collapsed around 10 p.m.

Chief Bopp said it was not clear how many residents had been displaced but those who were still living at the apartment building were in the process of moving out.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.