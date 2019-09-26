Two accidents force I-80 shutdowns

Two semi drivers are survived a fiery crash on Interstate 80 that tangled traffic nearly Waverly for hours Wednesday evening.

One of the drivers was taken to the hospital for treatment but is expected to recover.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol the two westbound collided and caught fire around 3:30 p.m. The crash forced the closure of I-80 between mile markers 420 and 409 for westbound traffic for hours. Eastbound traffic was also curtailed for a time.

Carol Hartweg was driving home on a nearby county road when she saw thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

"I really didn't know what to think,” she said. “I was just concerned if everyone was OK. It looked to me that both drivers were out of their vehicles and nobody was panicking so I thought it looked like everyone was safe. That was my main concern at the time. I could definitely smell all the smoke. It was really thick. I could see things falling out of the trailer and the cab of one semi was completely engulfed in flames."

Troopers said the driver of the semi that was hit was the one treated at the hospital. The second driver involved was cited for following too closely.

This was the second of two truck crashes that hobbled I-80 traffic Wednesday.

The first incident happened at approximately 11:45 MT and involved the collision of a pickup truck and two semis near the intersection of Interstate 80 and Interstate 76, west of North Platte.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol one of the semis involved was transporting a potentially flammable substance that spilled from a container inside the trailer.

Troopers with the Nebraska Hazardous Incident Team responded to the scene and both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic were diverted to alternate routes.

Eastbound lanes were opened after approximately 90 minutes. Westbound lanes were closed for approximately four hours.