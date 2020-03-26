Two Omaha-Metro businesses adapt to stay open during pandemic

It takes innovation to keep money flowing through your business when everyone is staying at home.

It takes innovation to keep money flowing through your business when everyone is staying at home. Small Cakes Omaha has not had to let anybody go during these trying times. In fact, we're told business has even picked up a little.

Small Cakes Omaha has not had to let anybody go during these trying times. In fact, we’re told business has even picked up a little.

Sandy Stepanek, assistant manager at Small Cakes Omaha, said they have been trying to come up with ideas to generate business.

Two cupcakes are selling like hotcakes -- a do-it-yourself kit and these sweet treats that bring some humor to a stressful period.

“We've just plugged away. We're always trying to come up with new ideas just to generate business.”

Another business trying to capitalize on a do-it-at-home kit is this art studio: The Faintest Breeze.

Owner Lindsay Pilgrim said she prefers to have classes of about 13 people -- but for now, no one can take a seat here.

To keep herself employed she's made kits and posted a video you can follow along with -- Bob Ross style.

"I am so blessed with such supportive art families. I mean really, seeing them pick up their kits this morning and throughout the day it warms my heart to know we can still stay connected with each other,” Pilgrim said.

It's a little lonelier for Pilgrim -- but she's able to keep her business running.

She's planning on keeping this up as long as her class isn't able to meet.

“You're right, you just have to change with the times and you just do what you got to do until this passes,” she said.

For the next several weeks she'll be handing out bags until kids can fill up her home studio again.

Both businesses finding their way to make them accessible at home and keep employees working through the pandemic.