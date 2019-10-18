Two Omaha Police officers hospitalized

Two Omaha Police officers were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after becoming sick while on shift, according to the Omaha Police Officers Association.

Anthony Conner, OPOA President, told 6 News an officer had become sick and light-headed after being inside his cruiser for less than 10 minutes.

Another officer came over to check the carbon monoxide detector inside the cruiser. At that point, the officer became light-headed and collapsed as an ambulance was arriving on the scene, according to Conner.

Omaha Police Officer Phil Anson said the Hazmat team with Omaha Fire Department checked out the cruiser that both officers had contact with but did not find anything unusual. The cruiser was taken to OPD's maintenance facility for a full inspection and complete detail, according to Anson.

Conner said both officers had high blood pressure and were transported to Immanuel Hospital for treatment and were later released.

"There is a joint safety committee between the Omaha Police Officers Association and Police Management. If there is a safety issue, we make sure to get to the bottom of it," said Conner.

At this point, it is unknown how both officers became light-headed. Both are doing okay.

