Two Lincoln Correctional Center staff members injured in separate assaults

Two staff members were injured at the Lincoln Correctional Center on Wednesday as the result of two separate assaults. Both of those incidents resulted in serious injuries.

The first incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. An inmate approached the staff member from behind and punched him in the face. The injured staff member was able to secure the inmate and was assisted by other staff members in returning the inmate to his cell. The injured staff member suffered a chipped tooth and a mild concussion.

The second incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. The inmate verbally threatened a staff member and then struck her on the side of her face with the palm of his hand. As he approached her again, she deployed oleoresin capsicum (pepper spray). Additional staff members helped to restrain the inmate. The staff member suffered a concussion.

Both incidents will be investigated with findings provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

Corrections officials define a serious injury as one that requires urgent and immediate medical treatment and restricts the person’s usual activity. Medical treatment should be more extensive than mere first aid, such as the application of bandages to wounds. It might include stitches, use of Dermabond or other topical adhesive, setting of broken bones, treatment of concussion, loss of consciousness.