Two Husker freshmen indefinitely suspended

Two Husker football players have been indefinitely suspended from the team, according to offensive coordinator Troy Walters.

Walters said at a press conference Wednesday wide receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian LeGrone have both been suspended.

Walters did not provide further comment on the suspensions.

LeGrone and Hunt are both listed as redshirt freshman on the Huskers roster.

Hunt is from Palmdale, California, while Legrone is from Atlanta.

The Huskers are scheduled to open the season on Saturday against South Alabama at 11 a.m.

