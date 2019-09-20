Two Grand Island men found dead in central Nebraska sand pit

Authorities in central Nebraska are trying to determine what led to the deaths of two Grand Island men whose bodies were found in a sand pit two miles south of Shelton.

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Department was contacted Thursday morning when a construction company couldn't locate a man who had been working at a residential construction site near the sand pit.

Investigators eventually determined that two co-workers, ages 26 and 37, both of Grand Island, were unaccounted for. They had reportedly planned to fish at the sand pit before work on Thursday and a subsequent three-hour search eventually led to their bodies.

Based on the preliminary investigation there does not appear to be evidence of foul play. Autopsies have been ordered.