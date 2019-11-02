Turning playtime into money to help those in need

Playing games all day can bring serious rewards. Our stream team was busily making that happen throughout the day on Saturday.

It all got going at 7 a.m.

The game playing is part of our annual effort on behalf of Extra Life and Children’s Hospital and Medical Center raising money for the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

One hundred percent of your donations go to Omaha's Children's Hospitals.

By early evening Saturday we had already passed our $750 goal with plenty of time to raise to tally.

You can find our stream at twitch.tv/wowt6news

You can go to extra-life.org to donate.

Extra Life Omaha will also be hosting an event at Bellevue University on November 16 and 17 where there will be free to play board games, tournaments and a lot more.