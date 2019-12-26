Tully's Kennel stolen puppies recovered using microchips

It's a story we brought to you earlier this week, surveillance video caught two thieves on camera taking four pups from Tully’s kennel in Omaha.

The store owner says Council Bluffs police found the puppies, turned them over to animal control, and they were brought here to the Midland Humane Society.

Tom Westman says it was only a matter of time before the 10-week old puppies were found. We were there as Westman began the process of getting two of the four stolen dogs back!

“We have 3 of the 4 dogs back now, at least in custody of authority so the 4th one it's just a matter of time,” said Westman.

Westman says each one has a microchip with a 16-digit serial number that identifies them.

That's how they knew these two pups belonged to him.

Last Friday, surveillance video from inside Tully’s Kennel shows two people break into the store and unlock several cages. You can see one person grab a pup and another carry out of bucket of 3 more.

Westman says French bulldogs aren't cheap and whoever took them knew that.

“They don't have anybody arrested, they got a few people that they're looking at, for now, I guess these guys were recovered from somebody that was selling them, and they figured out it wasn't the person that actually took them,” said Westman.

Three down, one to go.

"The most important thing is that we get these guys back and have a vet take a look at them and make sure they're ok," said Westman.

Westman says there's still a pomeranian husky out there.