Tuition increasing at 4 of 6 public universities in Kansas

Tuition will remain flat at the University of Kansas and Kansas State but will increase slightly this fall at the state’s other four public universities.

The Kansas Board of Regents approved Wednesday an increase of 2% at Wichita State University, 2.4% at Emporia State University, 2.5% at Pittsburg State University and 3.7% at Fort Hays State.

The University of Kansas announced its plans not to raise tuition last month, saying the school needs to stay competitive and that it wasn’t right to raise tuition as students and their families deal with lost jobs and income caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Kansas State offered similar reasons.