Tuesday's historic primary numbers could influence November election

Few people showed up at the polls yesterday and yet -- it turned out to be a historic election. That's because most people voted by mail.

On Tuesday, 12,150 people turned in ballots at drop boxes. This means more than 120,000 voters in Douglas County voted by mail.

It’s a record here -- replicated across Nebraska. More Nebraskans voted in this primary than ever before with few of them actually going to a polling place on Tuesday.

“I’m especially proud that Nebraskans responded this way in the middle of a health pandemic,” said Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen. “So we not only broke the record for those who voted in the primary but we did so during a coronavirus pandemic. That is a remarkable accomplishment for Nebraskans.”

Poll workers did their best to disinfect the equipment in-between voters. it's just there weren't many of them.

Schools looked more like a coronavirus testing site than a polling place.

Most people decided to stay away because of COVID-19.

Eight of every 10 Nebraskans who voted did so by mail or by delivering their ballot to a dropbox.

Will it be the same for the November General Election?

“My hope is this pandemic will be tamped down by the November election. But whatever the conditions are, we’ll be able to meet them,” Evnen said.

In Douglas County, just 17,000 people voted in-person compared to the 120,000 who asked for a ballot ahead of time.

With 237 polling sites, that translates to six people voting in person an hour.

Evnen believes the next election will not have such a dramatic shift.

“I heard many voters who said ‘I’m going to vote by mail this time but I don’t like it. I want to go to the polls.’ So we’ll continue to have polls open. We’ll continue to have both options available to Nebraska voters,” Evnen said.

The 12,000 ballots turned in Tuesday have yet to be counted. Staff are busy double-checking to make sure voters who turned in ballots did not vote at the polls, as well.

Those ballots will be counted Friday. But experts said -- statistically speaking -- it doesn’t appear any of the races were close enough that this would change any results.