A Sarpy County family is without a home this morning after fire officials say they put out a fire caused by a cigarette.

It happened around 1:15 this morning.

Officials say two adults and two children were able to escape without any injuries.

Firefighters also rescued three cats.

Investigators say the fire was sparked by a lit cigarette put into a flowerpot.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames quickly, but the family won't be able to stay at the house.