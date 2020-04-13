Trump uses pandemic virus briefing to air laudatory video

President Donald Trump has used the daily White House briefing to air a taxpayer-funded promotional video praising his own handling of the coronavirus outbreak and slamming his critics and the press.

In a highly unusual move, the lights in the briefing room dimmed for a video running more than 3 minutes that was a montage of officials offering laudatory comments about the president and of Trump discussing his steps to contain the virus.

Trump also gave Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, a turn at the lectern to defend the president’s response to the crisis.