Trump officials, backers to flood Iowa on caucus day

President Trump's reelection campaign is mustering governmental muscle as it tries to turn out Republican voters Monday in early-voting Iowa.

With most of the attention focused on the battle for the Democratic nomination, Trump's campaign is announcing what it is calling an “unprecedented” surrogate operation. It will include more than 80 supporters fanning out across the state the day of its kickoff caucuses on Feb. 3.

Among them will be acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and much of Trump's Cabinet, as well as elected officials, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr.; and the inventor of “My Pillow."