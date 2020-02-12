Trump expected to attend Daytona 500 race Sunday in Florida

(AP) - Daytona International Speedway is going to be a little more crowded than usual Sunday for the annual Daytona 500.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a flight restriction for Sunday indicating that President Donald Trump is expected to attend the NASCAR race.

The U.S. Secret Service, which is responsible for presidential security, also tweeted to fans that drones are prohibited within 30 miles of the race.

Such a restriction is put in place for presidential visits.

Trump is scheduled to spend part of the Presidents Day weekend at his private club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The White House didn’t confirm his attendance at the race.

