Trump Shop opens in S.D. for Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

The loud and proud Trump Shop sitting in Rapid City is turning heads with its flashy display of flags and banners promoting the 45th president.

The Trump Shop is now open in Baken Park.

The store opened this week and is one of three pop-ups attracting Donald Trump supporters during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The store sells everything from hats to buttons to shirts.

The owner, Cornell Nicholas, is from Florida and says Rapid City is a perfect place to set up shop, but he's not surprised there isn't one already.

“We know that a lot of Trump supporters don't wear their red MAGA hats all the time but they're good supporters and they really love our president,” said Nicholas.

Not everyone is as excited about the store. Joe Lowe lives in Rapid City and he says it’s not a partisan issue for him.

“It's a flag issue for me. It's just disrespectful and it’s against the United States Code,” said Lowe, pointing to an American flag with Trump’s image superimposed on top of it. “My dad died for the country and my uncle died on the battlefield. They fought for the county, for the United States of America, not the United States of Trump. You shouldn't put people's picture on the American flag. It's just disrespectful."

Lowe says putting an image on top of the flag is a misdemeanor offense.

Others, like Doug Kirby, are flocking to the store. Kirby is visiting from Michigan.

“We went by and saw the building and said, 'We have got to go there.' We got a bobblehead," said Kirby.

There are two other stores in the Sturgis area. Nicholas says if the Rapid City location is successful he will consider keeping it up through the 2020 election.

The Sturgis Motorcyle Rally runs from Aug. 2 to 11.

Copyright 2019 KEVN via Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.