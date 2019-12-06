Truck thief arrested after northeast Nebraska chase

An alleged pickup truck thief is behind bars, foiled by eight law enforcement agencies, air support, a K-9 and the northeast Nebraska mud.

Robert Wagle, 35, of Summerville, South Carolina, found his way to Nebraska where he collected an assortment of charges during the half hour he spent with authorities on his tail.

Law enforcement troops had been given a heads-up to keep an eye out for a stolen Dodge Ram that had been spotted several times in Wayne County Thursday morning.

At 1:45 p.m. it turned up on Highway 15, south of Wayne. The chase was on but the suspect slipped away.

At 2:10 p.m. the State Trooper found the pickup five miles south of town. The NSP Air Support Division was brought in and tracked the truck from the air as Wagle, at the wheel, made his way onto a minimum maintenance road where he wound up stuck near 851st Road and 575th Ave.

Authorities said that's where he abandoned the truck and trudged away on foot over the short distance he could manage before the Patrol K-9 put a stop to his flight.

Wagle was arrested for:



Felony Flight to Avoid Arrest

Willful Reckless Driving

Assault

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

He was jailed in Antelope County.

Those involved in putting him there are identified as:



The Antelope County Sheriff's Office

The Madison County Sheriff's Office

The Stanton County Sheriff's OfficeThe Wayne County Sheriff's Office The Neligh Police Department

The Norfolk Police Department

The Wayne Police Department

The Nebraska State Patrol

The investigation continues.

Additional charges are pending.